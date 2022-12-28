35th and Custer shooting; woman wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near 35th and Custer. It happened at approximately 6:50p.m.

The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.