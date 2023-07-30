35th and Clarke shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 52-year-old man was shot and wounded near 35th and Clarke midday Sunday, July 30.
The shooting happened at 12:40 p.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at ]414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.