35th and Silver Spring shooting; man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 2 near 35th and Silver Spring. It happened around 11:40 p.m.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot then returned fire toward the unknown suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

He was arrested on unrelated charges. One handgun was recovered.

This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.