33rd and Center homicide; man shot, suspects sought

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 13 near 33rd and Center. It happened at approximately 12:00 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.