32nd & Branting shooting, Milwaukee 16-year-old injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee police line do not cross article

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old boy was shot and injured on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday afternoon, June 30.

Police said the victim was shot near 32nd and Branting – just south of Greenfield Avenue – around 3:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 tips app.

