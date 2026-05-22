$310 worth of plants stolen from honor-system farm stand, suspects sought

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The Brief Hundreds of dollars worth of plants were stolen from a Walworth County farm stand earlier in May. Authorities are looking for three suspects who were caught on a nearby trail camera. If you have any information, please contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office at 262-741-4422.



Authorities are looking for three people who they say stole several hundreds of dollars worth of plants from a farm stand in Walworth County.

Theft details

What we know:

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at about noon on Sunday, May 10, three people stole several plants from a farm stand that was operating on the honor system (customers are supposed to put money in the payment box).

The farm stand is located near County Highway P and Territorial Road in Richmond Township.

Motion-activated trail cameras captured three people: a male, Hispanic, about 70 years old, a female, Hispanic, in her 60s, and another female, Hispanic, around 40 years old.

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Three people caught on a trail cam near the farm stand

They took six hanging baskets worth $30 each, one flat of snapdragons worth $90, and assorted vegetable plants estimated at $100, totaling about $310. No vehicle was seen on camera.

The theft was discovered when the payment box was found to be significantly short of cash. Surveillance footage via email showed the theft in progress.

No suspects were identified at the time of the report.

Police tips

What we know:

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office at 262-741-4422 or email Det. Jason Pajewski at jpajewski@co.walworth.wi.us.