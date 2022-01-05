Expand / Collapse search

30th and Concordia double shooting, woman critically injured: MPD

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
6:50PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shooting at 30th and Concordia, Milwaukee article

Shooting at 30th and Concordia, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were shot – one of whom is in critical condition – near 30th and Concordia on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 5.

Police said a 33-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting, which happened around 3:40 p.m. The other victim, a 59-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The shooting was the result of an argument, police said. Authorities are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

