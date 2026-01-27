3 Waukesha homes struck by gunfire; police seek info, video

article

Three Waukesha homes were struck by gunfire on Saturday, Jan. 24. The Waukesha Police Department and Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is now investigating.

Homes struck by gunfire

What we know:

Waukesha police first received reports of a round entering a residence on Wyngate Way near River Valley Road on Saturday around 8:20 p.m. Additional callers from the River Valley Road area reported hearing multiple gunshots.

During the investigation, police later confirmed that a second residence on Wyngate Way was also struck by a round.

Later, a residence on River Road, in the Village of Waukesha, was also discovered to have been struck by a round. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is actively investigating this incident and working in tandem with the Waukesha Police Department. No one was injured during this incident.

Seeking additional info

What you can do:

Officials with the Waukesha Police Department say residents have cooperated by providing information and video evidence in these cases.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is urged to contact the Waukesha Police Department.