3 shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought: police

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred Wednesday night, June 9 and Thursday morning, June 10. Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near 92nd and Birch Avenue. The victim, a 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained a non-life threatening injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital by MFD Med unit. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a gambling dispute that took place outside of the victim’s home.

The victim was most likely not the target. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened near 30th and Congress. The victim, a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained a non-life threatening injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. near Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Center Street. Police say the victim, a 16-year-old boy from Milwaukee, sustained a non-life threatening injury. The victim was transported to Children’s hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.