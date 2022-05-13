3 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday night; 4 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Thursday, May 12. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. near 87th and Silver Spring. A 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 9:11 p.m. near 26th and Wisconsin. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. near 12th and National. Two 25-year-old Milwaukee men were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.