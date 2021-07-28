3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 17-year-old girl, 3 men hurt

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, July 27 and Wednesday morning, July 28. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 53rd and Hadley. The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious gunshot injuries. He arrived at a local hospital and is in stable condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. near 24th and Locust. The victims, a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl and a 19-year-old-Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries. They both arrived at a local hospital and were treated for their injuries. This shooting is a result of road rage.

Milwaukee police have a 35-year-old Milwaukee man in custody in connection with this shooting.

The third shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near 49th and North. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.