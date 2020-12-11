3-phase investigation underway after F-16 crash in Upper Michigan

The commander of the 115th Fighter Wing based in the Madison area spoke on Friday, Dec. 11 to offer an update on the crash of an F-16 Fighting Falcon in Upper Michigan.

The warplane went down in the remote Hiawatha National Forest around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

On Thursday, Col. Bart Van Roo notified the family of the pilot of his death. By military rules, they will not release the name of the pilot until 24 hours after that family notification.

"The loss of a member like this is a very difficult thing for such a committed group of professionals," said Col. Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing Commander. "Our sadness over this loss will dissipate. But the scar may never heal."

The incident is now under investigation by the U.S. Air Force -- and officials with the Fighter Wing say they are committed to working closely to ensure a thorough investigation is complete. They explained a 3-phase process that examines all aspects of this incident is now underway. That process includes looking closely at pre-flight activities, maintenance, aircraft integrity, pilot briefings, and training -- all with the goal of determining how this accident occurred.

Flying operations at the 115th Fighter Wing are on hold for now.