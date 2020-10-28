3 men shot, seriously wounded near 18th and Scott in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting with three victims that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 27 near 18th and Scott. It happened around 9 p.m.
Police say two 27-year-old Milwaukee men and a 30-year-old Milwaukee man were shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.
All three men transported themselves to a local hospital for treatment and are being treated for serious injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.