3 men shot, seriously wounded near 18th and Scott in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting with three victims that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 27 near 18th and Scott. It happened around 9 p.m.

Police say two 27-year-old Milwaukee men and a 30-year-old Milwaukee man were shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

All three men transported themselves to a local hospital for treatment and are being treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.