3 injured in Milwaukee shootings: police

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened Friday evening, Nov. 26 into Saturday morning, Nov. 27.

45th and Locust

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 8 p.m. Friday near 45th and Locust. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

27th and Burleigh

The second shooting happened around 27th and Burleigh around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. A 17-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

107th and Heather

Police were called to the area of 107th Street near Heather Lane on the city's northwest side for a shooting around 1:30 a.m. A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects in all three cases. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

