29th and Glendale shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 29th and Glendale Saturday, May 6.
Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.