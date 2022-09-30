29th and Courtland shooting; Milwaukee police investigate

article

A 26-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Courtland in Milwaukee on Friday evening, Sept. 30.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is expected to survive.

Nobody is in custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.