The 28th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup is on Earth Day this Spring. The community-wide, one-day cleanup event is unlike anything else in our state.

People will pick up the trash that finds its way into our beautiful river system. Milwaukee Riverkeeper will provide gloves and trash bags for volunteers. Together, we all can help restore our waterways.

After cleaning up the river, you can look forward to the post-event celebration with Rock the Green. Volunteers will celebrate the collective work and all the people powering this movement. The event will be at the Harley-Davidson Museum from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the cleanup and the post-event celebration, go to milwaukeeriverkeeper.org/restore/spring-cleanup/.

