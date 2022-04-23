27th Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup

Every Spring, Milwaukee Riverkeeper hosts a massive, one-day, community-wide effort to clean up the waterways and care for the community.

On Saturday, April, 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at locations all along the rivers throughout Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Washington, Counties, Milwaukee Riverkeeper will host its 27th Annual Spring Cleanup.

Thousands of volunteers across the area will remove trash and plastic litter that has found its way down to the river and surrounding land.

Last year alone, over 3,000 volunteers removed more than 110,000 pounds of trash from 95 different locations across the watershed in just one day.

