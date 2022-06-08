26th and Mineral shooting suspect sought by Milwaukee police

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 26th and Mineral on Saturday evening, June 4.

Officials say the suspect fired shots at the victim shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. The victim was struck, The suspect fled in an older model white Ford Expedition.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 30-35 years old, 5’10" to 6’ tall, with short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.