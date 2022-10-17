26th and Auer shooting: Milwaukee woman wounded, shooter sought

article

A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Monday afternoon, Oct. 17.

Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The victim showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter from this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.