26th Annual 5K & 10K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk

The Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation Racing Sausages 5/10k Run/Walk was held on July 27. Fisher House Wisconsin has once again been named as the primary benefactor of the event. This is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for Fisher House.

About Fisher House Wisconsin & Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center

Fisher House Wisconsin provides a "home away from home" for military and veterans’ families to be close to a loved one during hospitalization for an illness, disease or injury at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.

Thank you for generously supporting the Veterans at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center! Your contributions help with Veterans’ experience and aid in their wellness and recovery.

Fisher House Wisconsin and the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center are the beneficiaries of Run/Walk fundraising proceeds.