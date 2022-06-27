24th and Lapham shooting: Man wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, June 27 near 24th and Lapham. It happened around 12 a.m.

Police say a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.