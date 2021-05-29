24th and Hadley stabbing: 14-year-old girl arrested

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near 24th and Hadley around 4 p.m. Friday, May 28.

During an argument, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a 17-year-old female, sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The suspect, a 14-year-old female, was taken into custody.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.