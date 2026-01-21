22nd and Hampton apartment arson; Milwaukee woman accused, charged

article

The Brief Laquita Spears faces arson and reckless endangerment charges for allegedly setting fire in her father's Milwaukee apartment on Jan. 13. The fire forced the evacuation of 150 residents, hospitalized several for smoke inhalation, and left six apartment units uninhabitable. Spears, who has two prior arson convictions, admitted to lighting a jacket on fire following a dispute with her family.



A 48-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fire inside an apartment building near 22nd and Hampton on Jan. 13. The accused is Laquita Spears, – and she faces the following criminal counts:

Arson of building

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Apartment fire at 22nd and Hampton

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched on Tuesday, Jan. 13 to a fire at 22nd and Hampton. Prior to officers arriving, firefighters extinguished the fire that originated in a single apartment. Initially, fire officials did not know the source of the fire. However, several apartments were damaged due to fire and water. Several apartment residents were taken to hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Apartment building fire near 22nd and Hampton, Milwaukee

Investigating officers spoke with a man who lives in the apartment where the fire originated. He indicated his daughter, the defendant, was at his apartment. The man stated the "defendant suddenly left his apartment stating ‘burn (expletive) burn,’" the complaint says. The man noticed his coat on top of his couch was on fire. He attempted to put the fire out, but was not successful.

A Milwaukee Fire Department investigator also spoke with the same man. During that interview, the man "stated his daughter, Laquita Spears, took a cigarette lighter and lit a coat hanging on the chair near the entrance to the apartment and also lit the couch along the southwest wall in the living room on fire," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The fire investigator also noticed the apartment complex where this fire broke out is designed in an X shape with the fire only affecting the southwest wing. It was noticed six units suffered significant damage and were uninhabitable. Fifteen residents accepted help from the Red Cross — and a total of 150 occupants at the apartment complex were evacuated.

Related article

Arrest of defendant

What they're saying:

On the morning of Jan. 16, the defendant was arrested at a Milwaukee shelter.

During an interview with investigators, Spears stated "she had been arguing with her father and detailed various disputes with family members going back to September and back to her previous arson case. (The defendant) admitted she squirted 'the charcoal' on top of a jacket that was on top of the couch in the living room," the complaint says. The defendant also said she used a lighter to start the fire. Spears said in the interview "she was not intending to hurt anyone and didn't think the fire would spread the way it did." The defendant said she saw the extent of the fire on the news and decided to get to a shelter.

Apartment building fire near 22nd and Hampton, Milwaukee

The criminal complaint notes that the defendant has two prior convictions for "arson of building" in Milwaukee County.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court appearance

What's next:

Spears was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Jan. 21.