22nd and Center shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 22nd and Center on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24.
Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
Police are seeking the shooting in this incident.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.