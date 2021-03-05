22 dogs rescued from freezing Texas temperatures arrive in DC area

Nearly two dozen dogs who were rescued from ice-cold temperatures in Texas arrived in the D.C. region on Friday night.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue welcomed 22 dogs that were evacuated from shelters that are still without running water and with limited power thanks to a generous gift from Jeffries Financial Group.

"These dogs came from various shelters throughout Texas. Our partners reached out to us – they said, 'hey, can you help out?' at America Pets Alive and we said, 'Absolutely.' So they’ve been coordinating with various shelters in Texas who don’t have power, they don’t have running water, and have been working very, very hard to help as many shelters as possible because right now, they don’t have nothing for these animals other than the cold," said Emily Jagdmann with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

In a press release, Lucky Dog officials say Jeffries Financial Group donated $65,000 to the animal rescue this week as a part of their "Doing Good" Global Trading Day initiative held in February.

"We are humbled by the generous gift made by Jeffries. These funds will allow us to save hundreds of animals, including the 23 dogs arriving from what could have easily become an inhumane situation in Texas last week. We are grateful to our partners on the ground in Texas for all their hard work in getting these animals ready to come to DC to find their forever homes," said Mirah Horowitz, Founder and Executive Director of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

The dogs will be available for adoption soon.