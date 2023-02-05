Expand / Collapse search

21st and Wright shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 21st and Wright on Sunday morning, Feb. 5.

Milwaukee police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Officials said a firearm was recovered.

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips. 