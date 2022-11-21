20th and Forest Home shooting; woman wounded

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Nov. 21 near 20th Street and Forest Home Avenue. It happened at approximately 12:46 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.