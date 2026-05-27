2026 Wisconsin State Fair promotions; what you need to know

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The Brief Celebrating 175 Years: Community partners bring big savings to the Wisconsin State Fair! From Piggly Wiggly Day to Senior Day, there are a variety of promotions being offered. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 6–16, 2026.



The 175th Wisconsin State Fair will be here before you know it – and community partners are helping fairgoers celebrate with some deals and discounts.

Check out the list below for a look at State Fair promotions.

Thursday, August 6

Piggly Wiggly $5 Day, benefiting Hunger Task Force – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly and Hunger Task Force are proud to give Fairgoers the opportunity to get into State Fair for just $5 on Opening Day! Donate two nonperishable items (canned fruits and low-sodium vegetables are especially appreciated) or make a cash donation to Hunger Task Force outside of any State Fair admission entrance and receive a voucher to purchase admission for $5 for Thursday, Aug. 6.

Friday, August 7

Celebrate Wisconsin Day, presented by Travel Wisconsin – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Here’s to the art of summering in Wisconsin. Days filled with sunshine, live music and unforgettable memories – like exploring State Fair with family and friends! Buy two adult admission tickets for just $20 (a $20 savings) when you present your out-of-state ID at any ticket window on Friday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. only, thanks to Travel Wisconsin. Then, stop by the Travel Wisconsin tourism booth in the Wisconsin Building for more travel tips on exploring our great state!

Sunday, August 9

Network Health Military Appreciation Day – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Network Health as we recognize veterans and military personnel together. As a thank you, all veterans, military personnel and their families (limit four admissions per ID) will receive FREE admission to State Fair. An exclusive giveaway awaits any military, veteran and Network Health members when they stop by the Network Health booth in Central Park (while supplies last). Network Health is a Wisconsinbased health insurance plan created for the people who live and work here. Serving northeast and southeast Wisconsin, Network Health believes health care works best when it is local, personal and rooted in the community. From partnering with Wisconsin providers to supporting healthier lives across the state, Network Health’s focus is always on its members.

Monday, August 10

Senior Day, presented by Capri Communities – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fairgoers 60 and older can purchase Senior Day tickets for just $7 at admission entrances on Monday, August 10. No advance purchase is necessary or available, and a valid ID may be required to verify age eligibility. After admission, head to Central Park for FREE and fun games for the whole family from our partners at Capri Communities, including a virtual-reality experience, fortune telling, button making, raffles and much more. Stay cool in the Mister Zone and enjoy live performances on the Central Park Stage by popular senior performing groups as well as a rousing game of "Are You Smarter than a Senior" emceed by 620 WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi at 12:15 p.m. Stop on by and enjoy life with Capri Communities!

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Tuesday, August 11

Milwaukee Bucks Kids Day – Promotion runs July 1 – 31

Enjoy Wisconsin State Fair with the Milwaukee Bucks with a slam-dunk admission promotion for families! Members of Bango’s Kids Club presented by BMO can score a FREE State Fair youth admission ticket in the month of July. The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing the energy of Fiserv Forum to State Fair with a day of activities that will have you chanting "Fear the Deer" in Central Park on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy performances from the Bucks Entertainment teams, score a high five from Bango, take home a State Fair-inspired souvenir, shop fresh gear and more. Bring all your deer friends and join in the festivities!

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Wednesday, August 12

Meijer Day – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Save $5 on one adult admission ticket when you shop at Meijer! Present your Wisconsin Meijer store receipt of $40 or more from a purchase between July 13 – Aug. 12, 2026, at any ticket window on Wednesday, August 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. only. Limit one receipt per person. Then, join Meijer for children’s activities and FREE giveaways in Central Park from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Plus, the Meijer Food Truck is making a stop to serve sweet treats. Meijer, a family-owned retailer, is happy to continue to bring you great food, great brands, great savings and great big smiles since 1934. Since opening its first Wisconsin supercenters in 2015, today Meijer operates a dozen stores in the state.

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Thursday, August 13

Prairie Farms Dairy Day Honoring Educators – Promotion runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Educators are eligible for FREE admission when they present their school-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy, on Thursday, August 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Limit one admission per ID. Prairie Farms Dairy is an integral partner of State Fair, and their presence can be found in places like their booth in the Wisconsin Building and the interactive Dairy Lane exhibit. They even provide the cream used to create the delicious Original Cream Puffs. See how many times you can find them during your visit! SCORE FREE TICKETS Leinenkugel’s & Miller High Life Look for a special State Fair ticket offer at your favorite retailer this July. Purchase a Leinenkugel’s 12- pack or Miller High Life 30-pack, and you’ll receive a FREE State Fair ticket! Offers vary by location. Must be 21 years or older to purchase. While supplies last.

Kids can earn FREE youth admission tickets to the Wisconsin State Fair by participating in one of our four library reading programs.

See the library locations below:

Bridges Library System

Milwaukee County Libraries

Monarch Library System

Prairies Lakes Library System

Fairgoers should also follow the Wisconsin State Fair on social media for chances to win State Fair admission tickets, exclusive opportunities, front row Bank Five Nine Main Stage concert tickets thanks to Festival Foods and much more. Contests take place throughout the entire year, so follow Wisconsin State Fair today to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the fun.

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MILWAUKEE EXPERIENCES TICKET PACKAGES

"Dublin the Fun" Fair & Fest Deal – In partnership with Milwaukee Irish Fest

Have twice the Fair and fest fun for the price of one with the "Dublin the Fun" Fair & Fest Deal. For just $24, get one State Fair admission ticket and one Milwaukee Irish Fest admission ticket, the world’s largest celebration of Irish music and culture. This is a great deal with a value up to $47. Milwaukee Irish Fest runs August 13–16. Visit WiStateFair.com to purchase this ticket package. Offer available through

Monday, July 20.

"Hog Wild Package" – In partnership with the Harley-Davidson Museum

Let’s shift up a gear and get "hog wild" with this State Fair Ticket Package! For only $24, get one State Fair admission ticket and one Harley-Davidson Museum admission ticket. This package is valued up to $42. Harley-Davidson Museum tickets valid through December 31, 2026, and cannot be combined with any other offers. Visit WiStateFair.com to purchase this ticket package. Offer available through Monday, July 20.

"Party Animal Package" – In partnership with Milwaukee County Zoo

Party with all the animals this summer with the Party Animal Package. For only $24, get one State Fair admission ticket and one adult admission ticket to the Milwaukee County Zoo (up to a $36 value). Zoo tickets valid through December 31, 2026, and cannot be combined with any other offers. Visit WiStateFair.com to purchase this ticket package. Offer available through Monday, July 20

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Fair.



