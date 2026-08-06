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2026 Wisconsin State Fair opening day: Everything you need to know

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair
Published August 6, 2026 6:29 AM CDT
Published August 6, 2026 6:29 AM CDT

The Brief

    • The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair opens at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 and runs through Aug. 16.
    • With a little planning, you can make the most of your day on the fair grounds.
    • Visitors can look forward to dozens of thrilling rides, hundreds of delicious foods, and thousands of animals.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will officially kick off Thursday, Aug. 6 – offering visitors dozens of thrilling rides, hundreds of delicious foods and thousands of animals. From when it is and where to go, here's everything you need to know.

When is the Wisconsin State Fair?

Timeline:

The 175th Wisconsin State Fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 16. It is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

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Wisconsin State Fair tickets

What you can do:

If you have not bought your State Fair tickets in advance, you can still purchase them at the gate. Prices for the 2026 State Fair Admission Entrances are as follows: 

  • Adults (12 & over) – $20
  • Seniors (60 & over) – $15
  • Military/Veterans with ID – $15
  • Youth (ages 6-11) – $13
  • Children (5 & under) – Free

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Where is Wisconsin State Fair Park?

What we know:

Wisconsin State Fair Park is south of I-94 and spans several blocks from 84th Street east to 77th Street south to Greenfield Avenue. A map of the grounds, as well as a map showing lot and entrance locations, are available online.

Wisconsin State Fair bag policy

What we know:

Fairgoers must ensure all bags are 9"x10"x12" or smaller. As always, all bags are subject to search.

  • All bags (clear, backpack, tote, camera) 9" x 10" x 12" or smaller will be permitted
  • Empty soft-sided bags, totes, backpacks, etc. regardless of size are permitted and will be searched
  • Fairgoers are NOT limited to the number of bags smaller than 9" x 10" x 12" that they bring in, and all bags will be searched
  • Empty reusable bottles, cups, and souvenir cups will be permitted
  • Any carry-in items for family care, such as diaper bags, water or snacks for children, or for medical reasons will be permitted – no medical proof or note needed

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Wisconsin State Fair food

What we know:

New food and beverage options include the Bloody Mary Mac Daddy, Chimi-Brat-Changa and Smoked Pork Pierogi Sliders. There are also four new vendors this year.

Wisconsin State Fair has a complete list of new foods on its website, so guests can plan ahead and hunt down where to find their favorite vendors. You can also check out the list below.

Visit the fair's website now to make plans for a visit full of food, fun and memories.

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Daily schedule

Local perspective:

There is so much to see at the Wisconsin State Fair, it's a little daunting. But you can check out the 2026 Daily Schedule now and do a little planning for you and your family, friends or date. 

For those looking to put a little thrill into the fair visit, you're invited to check out the rides at the Wisconsin State Fair – including the Giant Slide, the pig slide, pony rides and, of course, the Sky Glider. 

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Wisconsin State Fair parking, transportation

What you can do:

Before you can enjoy any of the fair fun, you need to get there. There are plenty of options available to you – including buses, shuttles, rideshare options and bicycle parking. 

Parking lots open at 9 a.m. Entrances open at 10 a.m. Entrances D & F will be open beginning at 6 a.m. for Ag Show spectators. There are plenty of places to park on the fair grounds or in the neighborhoods nearby. 

There is also a new, dedicated WisDOT website designed to help people navigate around major I-94 constructions around State Fair Park. 

Learn more about all of your transportation and parking options for this year's fair.

State Fair extras

Wisconsin State Fair: Exploring traditions, stories, and memories
Wisconsin State Fair: Exploring traditions, stories, and memories

Wisconsin State Fair: Exploring traditions, stories, and memories

It's the 175th edition of the Wisconsin State Fair. FOX6's Sam Kraemer is out there live for us tonight exploring the stories, traditions, and memories.

Wisconsin State Fair opening day, 175th anniversary
Wisconsin State Fair opening day, 175th anniversary

Wisconsin State Fair opening day, 175th anniversary

FOX6 is live at opening day of the 175th Wisconsin State Fair with a look at the sights, sounds, food (emphasis on cream puffs), and even a small mechanical mishap with the America 250 Wheel.

Wisconsin State Fair, America 250 Wheel minor mechanical issue
Wisconsin State Fair, America 250 Wheel minor mechanical issue

Wisconsin State Fair, America 250 Wheel minor mechanical issue

The America 250 Wheel is at the Wisconsin State Fair for 2026, and it had a small mechanical issue which meant people had to disembark the wheel while crews checked everything, although some people had a slightly longer ride as they spent a little more time in the air. The wheel is back open and running.

Sporkies finalist: Deep friend horchata balls
Sporkies finalist: Deep friend horchata balls

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The Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies and Drinkies winners for 2026 have been revealed. Check out the fair food creations that claimed top honors this year.

Introducing Dale Z.'s On Tour
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Here's a look at some of the food at the Wisconsin State Fair. 

Wisconsin State Fair opening day; fun activities
Wisconsin State Fair opening day; fun activities

Wisconsin State Fair opening day; fun activities

Katie Kircik, T-Mobile regional marketing manager, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all the fun activities you can enjoy at the Wisconsin State Fair. 

Navigating construction on way to State Fair
Navigating construction on way to State Fair

Navigating construction on way to State Fair

Before you can enjoy any of the fair fun, you need to get there. There is a new, dedicated WisDOT website designed to help people navigate around major I-94 constructions around State Fair Park. 

The Source: Information in this story is from the Wisconsin State Fair and prior FOX6 News coverage of this year's event.

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