2026 Wisconsin spring election: Waukesha County turnout varied

The Brief Waukesha County poll workers report a slower-than-expected start to the day, though Brookfield saw a steady stream of voters for local mayoral and school board races. Some residents expressed frustration over changed polling locations in the City of Waukesha, despite the city sending out multiple reminders via tax and water bills. The Waukesha County Clerk’s office reports no major technical issues.



Poll workers in Waukesha County told FOX6 News on Tuesday, April 7, that voter turnout has been slower than expected. They also anticipated the after-work crowd might change that.

Waukesha County voter turnout

What we know:

A spokeswoman for the Waukesha County clerk told FOX6 News no major issues have occurred in the county on Tuesday.

FOX6 News heard from a dozen people in Waukesha Tuesday afternoon, who were frustrated over changes to their polling location. The city said many voters' locations changed for the spring election. Waukesha sent reminders in tax and water bills, newsletters, social media and more. But for some, the message did not get through.

Voting in Waukesha County

Monitoring Brookfield

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News also stopped in Brookfield. The Brookfield Conference Center serves as a voting location for two districts. The spot saw a steady stream of people on Tuesday. Poll workers said turnout is better than usual for a spring election. Overall, the county reports polls were not as busy as expected.

Brookfield, Oconomowoc and Waukesha all have mayoral and school board races.

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FOX6's Bret Lemoine voted at noon in Waukesha. It took just under seven minutes to get through the line and cast his ballot, he said.

Voting in Waukesha County

Some voters told FOX6 News, they were a little disappointed they did not see more people out at the polls.