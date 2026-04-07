2026 Wisconsin spring election: Waukesha County turnout varied
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Poll workers in Waukesha County told FOX6 News on Tuesday, April 7, that voter turnout has been slower than expected. They also anticipated the after-work crowd might change that.
Waukesha County voter turnout
What we know:
A spokeswoman for the Waukesha County clerk told FOX6 News no major issues have occurred in the county on Tuesday.
VOTE TOTALS: Check out 2026 Wisconsin spring election results
FOX6 News heard from a dozen people in Waukesha Tuesday afternoon, who were frustrated over changes to their polling location. The city said many voters' locations changed for the spring election. Waukesha sent reminders in tax and water bills, newsletters, social media and more. But for some, the message did not get through.
Voting in Waukesha County
Monitoring Brookfield
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News also stopped in Brookfield. The Brookfield Conference Center serves as a voting location for two districts. The spot saw a steady stream of people on Tuesday. Poll workers said turnout is better than usual for a spring election. Overall, the county reports polls were not as busy as expected.
Brookfield, Oconomowoc and Waukesha all have mayoral and school board races.
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FOX6's Bret Lemoine voted at noon in Waukesha. It took just under seven minutes to get through the line and cast his ballot, he said.
Voting in Waukesha County
Some voters told FOX6 News, they were a little disappointed they did not see more people out at the polls.
The Source: Information in this post was produced with interviews throughout Waukesha County on election day.