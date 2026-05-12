2026 Summerfest: Uline Warehouse Stage lineup announced

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The Brief Summerfest announces the lineup for the Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite. The lineup will showcase alternative, rock, punk, classic rock, indie, yacht rock, and more. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.



Summerfest officials announced Tuesday the lineup of headliners slated for the Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite.

This year’s highlights include rock band Halestorm, Third Eye Blind, Grammy-winning yacht rock favorite Christopher Cross, as well as classic rock icons Gene Simmons of KISS and the Eagles' Don Felder.

Uline Warehouse lineup

The 2026 lineup for the Uline Warehouse Stage:

Thursday, June 18

2:00 p.m. – Supertaste

3:30 p.m. – Post Sex Nachos

5:30 p.m. – Taylor Acorn

7:30 p.m. – The Bends

9:30 p.m. – Third Eye Blind

Friday, June 19

12:30 p.m. – Koyo

2:00 p.m. – Field Hockey

3:30 p.m. – Tiny Voices

5:30 p.m. – Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

7:30 p.m. – State Champs

9:30 p.m. – Hot Mulligan

Saturday, June 20

12:30 p.m. – Milly & The Mayhem

2:00 p.m. – Kenneth Brian Band

3:30 p.m. – A.J. Croce

5:30 p.m. – Trapper Schoepp

7:30 p.m. – Don Felder

9:30 p.m. – Christopher Cross

Thursday, June 25

12:00 – 3:00 p.m. – School of Rock

4:15 p.m. – 10,000 Maniacs

5:45 p.m. – Lisa Loeb

7:30 p.m. – Walk Off The Earth

9:30 p.m. – Halestorm

Friday, June 26

4:15 p.m. – Sons of the Silent Age

5:45 p.m. – Two Feet

7:30 p.m. – Grouplove

9:30 p.m. – The Revivalists

Saturday, June 27

12:30 p.m. – The Noize

2:00 p.m. – Haley Johnsen

3:30 p.m. – Tracy Bonham

5:30 p.m. – Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band

7:30 p.m. – Freddy Jones Band

9:30 p.m. – Little Feat

Thursday, July 2

12:30 p.m. – Palm Ghosts

2:00 p.m. - Outronaut

3:30 p.m. – The Ocean Blue

5:30 p.m. – Sister Hazel

7:30 p.m. – Spin Doctors

9:30 p.m. – Gin Blossoms

Friday, July 3

12:30 p.m. – Bob Mittnacht & The Crowning Glories

2:00 p.m. – Juliana Joy

3:30 p.m. – Radio Radio

5:30 p.m. – Ken Pomeroy

7:30 p.m. – St. Paul and the Broken Bones

9:30 p.m. – Gene Simmons Band

Saturday, July 4

12:30 p.m. – Victor Jones

2:00 p.m. - Porcupine

3:30 p.m. – Poi Dog Pondering

5:30 p.m. – Jerry Harrison’s TH50 – "50 Years of Talking Heads"

7:30 p.m. – Mindi Abair

9:30 p.m. – Straight No Chaser

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Summerfest dates

What we know:

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.

For tickets and more information, visit Summerfest.com.