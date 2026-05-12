2026 Summerfest: Uline Warehouse Stage lineup announced
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest officials announced Tuesday the lineup of headliners slated for the Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite.
This year’s highlights include rock band Halestorm, Third Eye Blind, Grammy-winning yacht rock favorite Christopher Cross, as well as classic rock icons Gene Simmons of KISS and the Eagles' Don Felder.
Uline Warehouse lineup
The 2026 lineup for the Uline Warehouse Stage:
Thursday, June 18
- 2:00 p.m. – Supertaste
- 3:30 p.m. – Post Sex Nachos
- 5:30 p.m. – Taylor Acorn
- 7:30 p.m. – The Bends
- 9:30 p.m. – Third Eye Blind
Friday, June 19
- 12:30 p.m. – Koyo
- 2:00 p.m. – Field Hockey
- 3:30 p.m. – Tiny Voices
- 5:30 p.m. – Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- 7:30 p.m. – State Champs
- 9:30 p.m. – Hot Mulligan
Saturday, June 20
- 12:30 p.m. – Milly & The Mayhem
- 2:00 p.m. – Kenneth Brian Band
- 3:30 p.m. – A.J. Croce
- 5:30 p.m. – Trapper Schoepp
- 7:30 p.m. – Don Felder
- 9:30 p.m. – Christopher Cross
Thursday, June 25
- 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. – School of Rock
- 4:15 p.m. – 10,000 Maniacs
- 5:45 p.m. – Lisa Loeb
- 7:30 p.m. – Walk Off The Earth
- 9:30 p.m. – Halestorm
Friday, June 26
- 4:15 p.m. – Sons of the Silent Age
- 5:45 p.m. – Two Feet
- 7:30 p.m. – Grouplove
- 9:30 p.m. – The Revivalists
Saturday, June 27
- 12:30 p.m. – The Noize
- 2:00 p.m. – Haley Johnsen
- 3:30 p.m. – Tracy Bonham
- 5:30 p.m. – Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band
- 7:30 p.m. – Freddy Jones Band
- 9:30 p.m. – Little Feat
Thursday, July 2
- 12:30 p.m. – Palm Ghosts
- 2:00 p.m. - Outronaut
- 3:30 p.m. – The Ocean Blue
- 5:30 p.m. – Sister Hazel
- 7:30 p.m. – Spin Doctors
- 9:30 p.m. – Gin Blossoms
Friday, July 3
- 12:30 p.m. – Bob Mittnacht & The Crowning Glories
- 2:00 p.m. – Juliana Joy
- 3:30 p.m. – Radio Radio
- 5:30 p.m. – Ken Pomeroy
- 7:30 p.m. – St. Paul and the Broken Bones
- 9:30 p.m. – Gene Simmons Band
Saturday, July 4
- 12:30 p.m. – Victor Jones
- 2:00 p.m. - Porcupine
- 3:30 p.m. – Poi Dog Pondering
- 5:30 p.m. – Jerry Harrison’s TH50 – "50 Years of Talking Heads"
- 7:30 p.m. – Mindi Abair
- 9:30 p.m. – Straight No Chaser
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Summerfest dates
What we know:
Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.
For tickets and more information, visit Summerfest.com.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.