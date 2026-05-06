2026 Summerfest app out now; free download on Apple, Google Play stores

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The Brief The official Summerfest 2026 App is now available for FREE download on both the Apple Store and Google Play. Be one of the first 15,000 to download the Summerfest App and snag a free Weekend One ticket! Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.



The official Summerfest App is now available for free download on the Apple or Google Play stores.

What we know:

The first 15,000 fans to download the Summerfest App get a free one-day admission for Weekend One. Available while supplies last.

Summerfest App

Valid for one day only during the first weekend of Summerfest on June 18, June 19, or June 20

Entry is valid from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Limit one ticket per device

Not valid for American Family Insurance Amphitheater concerts

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Festival info and features

NEW for 2026 - to make meeting and planning easier, users can build and share their customized festival schedule with friends

Full lineup and daily schedule with artist details

Find out "what’s hot" and which artists fans are loving most

Interactive GPS-enabled maps to locate stages, restrooms, charging stations, first aid, and more

Beverage map to quickly find your favorite drinks

Digital ticket access and transfers, including General Admission tickets and T-Mobile 3-day and 9-day passes

For assistance in accessing or transferring tickets within the App, visit Summerfest.com.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.