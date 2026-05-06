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2026 Summerfest app out now; free download on Apple, Google Play stores

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Published  May 6, 2026 11:21am CDT
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • The official Summerfest 2026 App is now available for FREE download on both the Apple Store and Google Play.
    • Be one of the first 15,000 to download the Summerfest App and snag a free Weekend One ticket!
    • Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.

MILWAUKEE - The official Summerfest App is now available for free download on the Apple or Google Play stores.

What we know:

The first 15,000 fans to download the Summerfest App get a free one-day admission for Weekend One. Available while supplies last.

Summerfest App 

  • Valid for one day only during the first weekend of Summerfest on June 18, June 19, or June 20
  • Entry is valid from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Limit one ticket per device
  • Not valid for American Family Insurance Amphitheater concerts

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Festival info and features

  • NEW for 2026 -  to make meeting and planning easier, users can build and share their customized festival schedule with friends
  • Full lineup and daily schedule with artist details
  • Find out "what’s hot" and which artists fans are loving most
  • Interactive GPS-enabled maps to locate stages, restrooms, charging stations, first aid, and more
  • Beverage map to quickly find your favorite drinks
  • Digital ticket access and transfers, including General Admission tickets and T-Mobile 3-day and 9-day passes

For assistance in accessing or transferring tickets within the App, visit Summerfest.com.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Summerfest. 

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