2026 Summerfest app out now; free download on Apple, Google Play stores
article
MILWAUKEE - The official Summerfest App is now available for free download on the Apple or Google Play stores.
What we know:
The first 15,000 fans to download the Summerfest App get a free one-day admission for Weekend One. Available while supplies last.
Summerfest App
- Valid for one day only during the first weekend of Summerfest on June 18, June 19, or June 20
- Entry is valid from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Limit one ticket per device
- Not valid for American Family Insurance Amphitheater concerts
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Festival info and features
- NEW for 2026 - to make meeting and planning easier, users can build and share their customized festival schedule with friends
- Full lineup and daily schedule with artist details
- Find out "what’s hot" and which artists fans are loving most
- Interactive GPS-enabled maps to locate stages, restrooms, charging stations, first aid, and more
- Beverage map to quickly find your favorite drinks
- Digital ticket access and transfers, including General Admission tickets and T-Mobile 3-day and 9-day passes
For assistance in accessing or transferring tickets within the App, visit Summerfest.com.
Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Summerfest.