2026 Summerfest admission promotions; 15 ways to get in free

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The Brief Summerfest announced 15 admission promotions offering fans free entry. Donate essentials like canned goods, diapers, or books to help those in need while enjoying Summerfest. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.



Summerfest announced on Monday, May 11, admission promotions offering fans free entry throughout the three weekends.

Festivalgoers can enjoy Summerfest and make a difference to those in need by donating items such as canned goods, diapers, books, and other essential items.

"We're proud to continue the tradition of making live music accessible through these free admission promotions," said Kevin Canady, Chief Revenue Officer, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Admission promotions

Thursday, June 18 – Saz's Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6 Milwaukee

All patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. and donate three shelf-stable food items will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at all gates. Limit one ticket per person. Founded in 1976, Saz’s is celebrating 50 years of serving the community by matching the first 1,976 canned goods donated. All donations benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Thursday, June 18 -- Show Your College Pride Day

Attendess arriving between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. wearing a shirt or hat from a participating college or university, or showing a valid high school ID, will receive one FREE admission ticket (valid only during the promotion).

Visit the Mid Gate Promotions Booth to claim your ticket, then visit your school inside! Only apparel from the following schools will be accepted:

Carroll University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Area Technical College, UW-Milwaukee, and UW-Whitewater. High School students who begin their FAFSA before July 4 will receive a FREE General Admission Summerfest Ticket, brought to you by Milwaukee Education Partnership.

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Friday, June 19 -- Redo Cabinets supports Northcott Neighborhood House Food Drive

The first 2,500 fans who arrive between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and donate three shelf-stable food items will receive one FREE admission ticket courtesy of Redo Cabinets, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. Food donations will be accepted at the mid gate.

Limit one ticket per person. All donations benefit Northcott Neighborhood House.

Saturday, June 20 – Briggs & Stratton United Way Diaper & Wipe Drive

Help United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County provide essential diapers and wipes to families across the community. The first 1,500 patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. AND donate NEW unopened wipes or diapers with a total minimum value of $10 per person will receive one FREE admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only.

All donations benefit United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s Diaper Bank network.

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Thursday, June 25 -- Throwback Thursday

$5.00 admission and 50% off select beverages. From 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., all beer, seltzer, cherry vodka lemonade, Aquafina Water, and soda will be 50% off! Additionally, don’t forget to check your receipts! For every qualifying $50 spent in a single transaction at Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Mariano’s locations, from April 22 to May 12 shoppers earned four FREE Summerfest tickets.

Visit PicknSave.com/Summerfest for details. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt.

To redeem the offer, bring the complete original receipt to the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on June 25, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tickets are only valid for the day and time of the promotion. Limit three offers/12 tickets.

Thursday, June 25 – H.O.G. Member Day

Receive One FREE admission ticket when presenting a valid H.O.G.® (Harley Owners Group®) card. One (1) admission per card: valid for the day and time of the promotion only.

Friday, June 26 -- Shorewest Children's Fest Day

Celebrate Shorewest’s 80th anniversary at Summerfest’s Children’s Fest Day. All patrons arriving between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. will be admitted for FREE! Spend a fun-filled day with the family enjoying Children’s Fest activities, including the Shorewest Map of Fun. Select food vendors will offer discounts on food and beverage items.

Saturday, June 27 – Summerfest Military and First Responder Appreciation Day

All active-duty military personnel and veterans, police, fire and EMT (along with up to four family members) arriving between 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. who present a valid Military ID, copy or photo of a DD-214 form, driver’s license with Veteran classification, law enforcement or fire department agency-issued credentials at the designated turnstile at any gate will be admitted for FREE.

Police and fire union ID cards will also be accepted with a photo ID.

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Friday, July 3 Summerfest Appreciation Day

All patrons arriving between 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. will be admitted FREE, compliments of Potawatomi Casino Hotel and Summerfest. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive an admission ticket for Summerfest 2027 AND a BIG WIN entry ticket.

To participate in the BIG WIN drawing, simply drop the perforated BIG WIN entry ticket in a specially marked bin inside the Summerfest Mid Gate between the hours of 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 – Freedom on the Fourth Food Drive

The first 5,000 patrons who arrive between 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and donate three (3) nonperishable food items will receive one (1) FREE admission ticket valid for the day and time of the promotion only. All food will be collected at the Mid Gate entrance.

Canned fruits and vegetables are especially appreciated! All donations benefit Hunger Task Force.

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DOWNLOAD THE SUMMERFEST APP FUELED BY PEPSI - don’t miss a beat - there’s no better guide to the lineup, stage schedules, and the entire Summerfest experience! The first 15,000 fans who downloaded the Summerfest App also received a FREE digital admission ticket courtesy of Pepsi, valid for one admission on June 18, June 19, OR June 20 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. only. Limit one per device.

SUMMERFEAST AT PICK ‘N SAVE, METRO MARKET AND MARIANO’S - earn two FREE Summerfest General Admission Tickets with the purchase of $25 in participating items in a single transaction with your Fresh Perks Card at any Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market or Mariano’s store from May 20 to June 9. Participating brands include Pepsi, BUBBL’R, Johnsonville, Koops’ Mustard, Monster Energy, Good Foods, Sargento, and Connie’s Frozen Pizza. Visit PicknSave. com/Summerfeast for details and qualifying products. The offer is printed at the bottom of the receipt. To redeem the offer, bring the complete original receipt to the Summerfest ticket windows at the entry gates on any date of Summerfest. Limited to two offers (four tickets) per transaction. Max redemption of six offers/ 12 tickets per day.

VERSITI SUMMERFEST BLOOD DONATION - all patrons who donate blood at a Versiti Donor Center in Wisconsin or Illinois between June 9 – June 14, will receive one FREE General Admission Summerfest ticket, while supplies last.