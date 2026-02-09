2026 Summer Soulstice Music Festival; returning to Milwaukee's east side

article

The Brief The annual Summer Soulstice Music Festival will return to Milwaukee’s East Side on Saturday, June 13, 2026. The free, all-ages event will feature local and national music talent, arts and crafts vendors, and various food and beverage options. The full musical lineup and additional event details will be released this spring.



The annual Summer Soulstice Music Festival is returning to Milwaukee's East Side on Saturday, June 13, 2026. That announcement from the East Side Business Improvement District (ESBID) came on Monday, Feb. 9.

Summer Soulstice Music Festival

What we know:

A news release says the one-day celebration will run from noon to midnight on June 13. The festival will include top local and national music talent in addition to food and beverages, local arts and crafts vendors, and activities.

The event is free, and guests of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Officials say the Summer Soulstice Music Festival lineup and additional details will be announced in spring.

For more information about the 2026 Summer Soulstice Music Festival, you are invited to visit summersoulsticemke.com.