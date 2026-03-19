2026 State of Milwaukee County address; David Crowley delivers

The Brief David Crowley delivered the 2026 State of the County address on Thursday. The annual speech focused on the county's achievements and milestones over the past year. The address was delivered at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel Event Center.



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley delivered the 2026 State of the County address on Thursday, March 19.

What we know:

The annual speech focused on the county's achievements and milestones over the past year.

Crowley specifically highlighted the efforts of the county's Office of Emergency Management following the historic August floods.

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The speech also focused on his vision for 2026 – which includes a number of partnerships and projects to address mental health, the housing crisis, and financial challenges.

"Our momentum cannot and will not stop because this community is worth fighting for. So let's keep building together," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

The address was delivered at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel Event Center.