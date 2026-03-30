2026 State of the City address; Milwaukee mayor shares vision

The Brief Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will deliver his annual speech on Monday, March 30, at the Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy. The address will highlight the "Year of Housing," focusing on initiatives to improve rent affordability and homeownership. The event will be streamed live across FOX6 News digital platforms, including their website, app, and social media channels.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is set to present his annual State of the City speech on Monday evening, March 30 at the Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy on Vel Phillips Avenue.

State of the City address

What we know:

A news release from the mayor's office said Johnson will feature his work to promote affordability in rents and homeownership in what he calls the Year of Housing.

"I'm excited about, you know, continuing to showcase the tools that we've been working to unveil in the city of Milwaukee and what that means for the housing landscape here," Johnson said during an address preview on Sunday. "I'm exciting about talking about and informing the public in a greater sense about, how these things will continue to help Milwaukee to change and evolve and lower costs for folks."

What's next:

The mayor will deliver the State of the City address at 5:30 p.m. FOX6 News plans to stream that address on FOX6Now.com, the FOX LOCAL app as well as YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

Milwaukee City Hall

This is a developing story.