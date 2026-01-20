2025 Red Kettle Campaign nears goal; calls on community support

article

The Brief The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is making a final push to reach its 2025 Red Kettle Campaign goal. The campaign has raised $2.7 million, leaving $400,000 to fund vital programs before the end of the month. The Salvation Army has already distributed toys to 6,878 children and winter coats to 5,091 individuals this season.



The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County is making a final push to reach its 2025 Red Kettle Campaign goal of $3.1 million.

As of Jan. 20, the campaign has raised $2.7 million, leaving $400,000 to fund vital programs before the end of the month.

Red Kettle Campaign

What we know:

The Red Kettle Campaign is Milwaukee County’s largest annual fundraising effort.

In 2024, funds from the campaign provided:

Food for thousands of families through three local pantries

Winter coats, toys, and holiday meals for children and adults

Shelter and housing assistance for individuals experiencing homelessness

Backpacks, school supplies, and disaster relief services across the county

This season, The Salvation Army has already distributed toys to 6,878 children and winter coats to 5,091 individuals. With just one week remaining in the campaign, every contribution will help ensure no one in Milwaukee County goes without essential support.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"Giving to The Salvation Army is a commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most," said Major Beverly Gates, Area Commander. "Every donation provides shelter, food, and hope for people right here in our community. Together, we can show Milwaukee what compassion in action looks like."

How to get involved

What you can do:

Community members can contribute in the following ways:

Mail a donation: The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Donate online: https://salarmy.us/2025MilwaukeeCountyVirtualRedKettle