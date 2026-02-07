2026 Pet Expo MKE; Wisconsin State Fair Park hosts interactive exhibits

article

The Brief The 21st annual Pet Expo MKE featured hundreds of exhibits at Wisconsin State Fair Park, including live animal entertainment, interactive educational zones, and more. Attendees interacted with a broad range of animals, from reptiles (snakes, spiders, and lizards) and birds to small mammals. The expo serves as a fundraiser where all proceeds remain in Wisconsin to benefit local animal rescues and shelters.



Pet lovers spent a part of their Saturday, Feb. 7 at the 21st annual Pet Expo MKE – hosted by Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Pet Expo MKE

What we know:

People got to check out hundreds of exhibits featuring live animal entertainment, specialized interactive educational areas, and even a theater presentation.

The reptile interaction and education areas provided chills and thrills to those daring enough to enter and interact with snakes, spiders, lizards and more.

What they're saying:

"We've got reptiles, we've got a huge bird area, we have a small animal area for the guinea pigs, for the rabbits and the rats and things like that too. So we try to have everybody covered. We have one vendor that's actually selling frog treats. So we got a little bit of you know of that covered as well, so we try to have a wide variety here because pets come in all shapes and sizes," said Holly Lewis, President of AWARE (Alliance of Wisconsin Animal Rehoming Efforts).

All proceeds from Pet Expo MKE stay in Wisconsin to help animals in shelters and rescues.

