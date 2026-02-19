2026 Paralympics: Oconomowoc woman to compete after overcoming injury

The Brief Laura Dwyer of Oconomowoc will represent Team USA in mixed doubles curling at the 2026 Paralympics in Italy. Dwyer was paralyzed in 2012 after a 1,000-pound tree branch fell 40 feet and struck her while she worked in landscaping. She discovered curling in 2019 and will compete alongside fellow Wisconsin athlete Steve Emt.



An Oconomowoc woman is proving anything is possible after a life-changing injury left her paralyzed from the waist down.

What we know:

Nearly 14 years after a spinal cord injury in 2012, Laura Dwyer is headed to Italy to compete in the 2026 Paralympics as a mixed doubles curler for Team USA.

"It’s a huge deal," said Dwyer. "I think I’ve come a long way."

The 48-year-old wife and mother of two is preparing for a trip that represents years of work and determination.

"It’s the next step in all of the work that I put in, that it’s coming to fruition," said Dwyer.

The backstory:

In May 2012, Dwyer was working in landscaping when a 1,000-pound tree branch fell 40 feet, striking her. She suffered a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from the waist down.

"The accident really stopped everything and I had to start over and learn how to live in a wheelchair," said Dwyer.

Through years of rehabilitation, Dwyer leaned on a dedicated medical team, including occupational therapist Toni Gillette, who has worked with her since the beginning.

What they're saying:

"People just don’t realize how long of a journey she’s been on just to get to where she is today," said Toni Gillette, occupational therapist. "If anyone was going to do it, Laura was going to do it. Nothing ever stopped her."

Dwyer discovered curling in 2019, and the sport quickly became more than a pastime. It became a goal.

"It’s elevated my mental health because I now feel like, hey, this is something I picked as a goal, I’m good at it, I’m training hard, and now we’re seeing the results," said Dwyer.

Big picture view:

She will compete alongside her mixed doubles partner, Steve Emt. He is also from Wisconsin.

No matter the outcome, those closest to her say she’s already won.

The Paralympics begin March 6 in Italy.

