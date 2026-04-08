2026 Milwaukee traffic-calming projects; Mayor Johnson, DPW unveil

The Brief Mayor Johnson and the Department of Public Works unveiled the 2026 City of Milwaukee traffic-calming projects. The event showcased the strategies being used to deliver these improvements. The National Avenue project is one of more than 60 traffic-calming projects that DPW plans to begin construction on in 2026.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Department of Public Works (DPW) on Wednesday, April 8 unveiled the 2026 City of Milwaukee traffic-calming projects.

What we know:

The event was held near the intersection of W. National and S. Shea Avenues, within a major reconstruction corridor spanning S. 39th to S. 1st Street.

At the event, Mayor Johnson and the DPW unveiled a map highlighting the traffic-calming projects planned for 2026 construction.

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The event showcased the strategies being used to deliver these improvements and emphasized their role in enhancing safety, improving mobility, and promoting sustainable transportation throughout the city.

2026 construction

What we know:

Construction will begin in 2026 between S. 39th to S. 27th Street. The project will deliver long-term improvements for all modes of transportation and include raised-protected bike lanes, and enhanced transit features.

Additional upgrades include safety improvements for people walking, such as curb extensions, raised crosswalks, flashing beacons, and high-visibility markings, as well as ADA-compliant ramps, updated lighting and signals, and reconstructed pavement, sidewalks, and stormwater infrastructure.

The National Avenue project is one of more than 60 traffic-calming projects that DPW plans to begin construction on in 2026.

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Many of these projects incorporate protected bike ways and green infrastructure as part of a comprehensive approach to street design that enhances mobility, manages stormwater, and improves quality of life for residents.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee.



