2026 Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day parade returns on Saturday, March 14

article

The Brief Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown on Saturday, March 14, 2026, starting at noon. The event features over 100 units—including dancers and floats—and draws an estimated 40,000 spectators to the city center. Dating back to 1843, this local tradition is recognized as one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the United States.



The 58th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade makes its return to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 14, 2026.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade details

What we know:

A news release says the parade steps off at noon at N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and W. Wisconsin Avenue, traveling a mile-and-a-half long route before ending on N. Water Street and Highland Avenue.

The parade will feature more than 100 units, including Irish dancers, pipe and drum groups, decorative floats, local dignitaries and more.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

An estimated 40,000 spectators attend the Parade and support downtown’s bars, restaurants and hotels throughout the weekend.

Visit saintpatricksparade.org for more information on the festivities.

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the nation, dating back to 1843.