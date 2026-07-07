2026 Milwaukee Mile 250; tickets available, dates announced

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More than two dozen NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers are getting ready to race at Milwaukee Mile.

The 2026 Snap-on INDYDCAR Weekend at Milwaukee Mile takes place from Friday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Aug. 30. Tickets are available now.

The Snap-on Makers and Mixers 250 takes place that Saturday, and the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 is that Sunday. Organizers said it is the only doubleheader of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR Series season.

The weekend doubleheader is also the penultimate event of the season. Both races will air on FOX.