2026 Milwaukee crime data; homicides down 8% in 1st quarter of year

The Brief City leaders discuss Milwaukee’s first quarter 2026 crime numbers at a news conference on Monday. With the first quarter review, Milwaukee police say homicides have decreased 8% – down to 23 from 25 this time in 2025. Chief Norman said the police department's homicide clearance rate is at 87% so far in 2026.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee Police Department Chief Jeffrey Norman shared new numbers on city crime on Monday, April 13.

Crime data

By the numbers:

With the first quarter review, Milwaukee police say homicides have decreased 8% – down to 23 from 25 this time in 2025. Auto thefts are down 19% – down to 1,040 from 1,277 this time in 2025. Carjackings decreased 40 % – down to 44 from 73.

"Overall, the numbers continue to show some really positive trends taking place here in Milwaukee. We're seeing double-digit percentage drops in robberies, in auto thefts, in arson and assaults, in carjackings, and non-fatal shootings," said Mayor Johnson. "Now, we're keeping a very careful eye on burglaries and thefts, because those numbers have unfortunately shown a small increase."

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Chief Norman said the police department's homicide clearance rate is at 87% so far in 2026.

"We have some slight increases in burglaries and thefts, but we are monitoring these items closely," said Chief Norman. "Overall though, particularly in violent crime, we should be proud of our progress. I thank everyone who has made a positive impact on these crime trends. "

In 2026 compared to 2025:

Crashes increased 13% (3,620) from (3,217)

Hit-and-run crashes increased 8% (1,313) from (1,216)

Fatalities stayed the same (7) from (7)