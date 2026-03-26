2026 Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day: photos of tailgating fans

The Brief Thousands of baseball fans ventured to American Family Field on Thursday, March 26, to tailgate ahead of the home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers. FOX6 News captured the joy of those tailgating fans in group photos. Thanks to the Brewers fans! You are the best in the league!



As Opening Day weather forecasts go, the 2026 edition will be remembered as being one of the milder for Milwaukee Brewers fans – especially for a game in March. Those mild temperatures led to even bigger and more extravagant tailgate parties outside the ballpark on Thursday, March 26.

FOX6 News caught up with many of those hyped Brewers fans – who could not have been more gracious in allowing us to share their joy and allowed us to capture the experience in a photo. Check out our entire gallery below.

Photo gallery

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