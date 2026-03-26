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2026 Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day: photos of tailgating fans

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Published  March 26, 2026 11:50am CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Opening Day: Tailgating fans bring living room set to parking lot

Opening Day: Tailgating fans bring living room set to parking lot

Thousands of baseball fans ventured to American Family Field on Thursday, March 26, to tailgate ahead of the home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers. 

The Brief

    • Thousands of baseball fans ventured to American Family Field on Thursday, March 26, to tailgate ahead of the home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers.
    • FOX6 News captured the joy of those tailgating fans in group photos.
    • Thanks to the Brewers fans! You are the best in the league!

MILWAUKEE - As Opening Day weather forecasts go, the 2026 edition will be remembered as being one of the milder for Milwaukee Brewers fans – especially for a game in March. Those mild temperatures led to even bigger and more extravagant tailgate parties outside the ballpark on Thursday, March 26.

FOX6 News caught up with many of those hyped Brewers fans – who could not have been more gracious in allowing us to share their joy and allowed us to capture the experience in a photo. Check out our entire gallery below.

Opening Day tailgating; take a look inside this Brewers van

Opening Day tailgating; take a look inside this Brewers van

FOX6 News caught up with Milwaukee Brewers fans celebrating Opening Day. FOX6's Bret Lemoine spoke with some fans who had a decked out Brewers van. 

Photo gallery

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The Source: Information and photos in this post were produced by a crew working the tailgate at American Family Field. The photos could not have been possible without the gracious Brewers fans who posed for them. 

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