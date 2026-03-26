2026 Milwaukee Brewers Opening Day: photos of tailgating fans
MILWAUKEE - As Opening Day weather forecasts go, the 2026 edition will be remembered as being one of the milder for Milwaukee Brewers fans – especially for a game in March. Those mild temperatures led to even bigger and more extravagant tailgate parties outside the ballpark on Thursday, March 26.
FOX6 News caught up with many of those hyped Brewers fans – who could not have been more gracious in allowing us to share their joy and allowed us to capture the experience in a photo. Check out our entire gallery below.
Photo gallery
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The Source: Information and photos in this post were produced by a crew working the tailgate at American Family Field. The photos could not have been possible without the gracious Brewers fans who posed for them.