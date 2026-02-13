2026 James Beard Awards; Milwaukee restaurant named semifinalist
MILWAUKEE - The 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists are in – and in the category for best new restaurant is none other than Milwaukee's very own 1033 Omakase.
Chef Ray along with co-founder Cherry join FOX6 WakeUp.
Milwaukee's 1033 Omakase (Best New Restaurant)
Dig deeper:
In the category for Best New Restaurant is 1033 Omakase, located in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood (1033 S. 1st Street). Their website said 1033 Omakase's "mission is to honor the tradition of Japanese omakase by creating an unforgettable dining journey that harmonizes simplicity, elegance, and the finest seasonal ingredients."