2026 Holiday Train Wisconsin schedule; what you need to know

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The Brief The CPKC Holiday Train begins its cross-U.S. tour on Nov. 23, with several stops scheduled for early December in Southeast Wisconsin. The annual CPKC Holiday Train tour spreads holiday cheer and collects donations to fight food insecurity. Since 1999, the program has collected over $28.3 million and 5.6 million pounds of food for North American food banks.



The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train tour across the U.S. starts on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Illinois. The holiday train will make several stops in southeast Wisconsin in early December.

About Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

Dig deeper:

Every year, the train travels across the CPKC network to spread holiday cheer and raise support for food insecurity. These free viewing events also feature live musical performances.

Since 1999, the initiative has raised more than $28.3 million and gathered over 5.6 million pounds of food for community food banks across Canada and the U.S.

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Train schedule in SE Wisconsin

Local perspective:

Here is a breakdown of the 2026 CPKC Holiday Train stops in Wisconsin which begin on Tuesday, Dec. 8:

Sturtevant : Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. | 9900 E. Exploration Court

Caledonia : Dec. 8 at 8:15 p.m. | 5 ½ Road railway crossing

Wauwatosa : Dec. 9 at 4:15 p.m. | Harwood Avenue railway crossing

Hartland : Dec. 9 at 5:45 p.m. | Cottonwood Avenue railway crossing

Oconomowoc : Dec. 9 at 6:45 p.m. | S. Silver Lake Street railway crossing

Watertown : Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. | Brandt Quirk Park

Columbus: Dec. 9 at 9:15 p.m. | 395 N. Ludington Street

Portage: Dec. 10 at 1:15 p.m. | Averbeck Street

Wisconsin Dells: Dec. 10 at 2:45 p.m. | 100 La Crosse Street

Mauston: Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. | Division Street railway crossing

Tomah: Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. | 205 N. Superior Avenue

Sparta: Dec. 10 at 6:50 p.m. | S. Water Street and Milwaukee Street

La Crosse: Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. | 601 St. Andrew Street

What they're saying:

"Our railroaders take great pride in bringing the Holiday Train through hundreds of communities across our network to support people facing food insecurity," said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. "This year, we are going farther south than we ever have before, visiting 10 communities in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri for the first time.

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The 32-day tour brings music, celebration, and giving to 182 communities across the U.S. and Canada to support local food banks.