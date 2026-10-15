2026 Holiday Train Wisconsin schedule; what you need to know
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train tour across the U.S. starts on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Illinois. The holiday train will make several stops in southeast Wisconsin in early December.
About Canadian Pacific Holiday Train
Dig deeper:
Every year, the train travels across the CPKC network to spread holiday cheer and raise support for food insecurity. These free viewing events also feature live musical performances.
Since 1999, the initiative has raised more than $28.3 million and gathered over 5.6 million pounds of food for community food banks across Canada and the U.S.
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Train schedule in SE Wisconsin
Local perspective:
Here is a breakdown of the 2026 CPKC Holiday Train stops in Wisconsin which begin on Tuesday, Dec. 8:
- Sturtevant: Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. | 9900 E. Exploration Court
- Caledonia: Dec. 8 at 8:15 p.m. | 5 ½ Road railway crossing
- Wauwatosa: Dec. 9 at 4:15 p.m. | Harwood Avenue railway crossing
- Hartland: Dec. 9 at 5:45 p.m. | Cottonwood Avenue railway crossing
- Oconomowoc: Dec. 9 at 6:45 p.m. | S. Silver Lake Street railway crossing
- Watertown: Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. | Brandt Quirk Park
- Columbus: Dec. 9 at 9:15 p.m. | 395 N. Ludington Street
- Portage: Dec. 10 at 1:15 p.m. | Averbeck Street
- Wisconsin Dells: Dec. 10 at 2:45 p.m. | 100 La Crosse Street
- Mauston: Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. | Division Street railway crossing
- Tomah: Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. | 205 N. Superior Avenue
- Sparta: Dec. 10 at 6:50 p.m. | S. Water Street and Milwaukee Street
- La Crosse: Dec. 10 at 8:30 p.m. | 601 St. Andrew Street
What they're saying:
"Our railroaders take great pride in bringing the Holiday Train through hundreds of communities across our network to support people facing food insecurity," said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. "This year, we are going farther south than we ever have before, visiting 10 communities in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri for the first time.
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The 32-day tour brings music, celebration, and giving to 182 communities across the U.S. and Canada to support local food banks.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by CPKC (Canadian Pacific Kansas City).