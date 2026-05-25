2026 FIFA World Cup pictures: Look Who Kicks in southeast Wisconsin

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The Brief FOX6 is inviting soccer fans to upload amateur photos of themselves or their children showcasing soccer spirit for our "Look Who Kicks" segments. Submitted pictures must be personal snapshots taken by the user or an acquaintance; professional photos will not be accepted. Selected fan photos will be showcased every weekday morning during the 8 a.m. hour of FOX6 WakeUp News once the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins.



Soccer fans, this is your shot! The 2026 FIFA World Cup is around the corner. While you can catch all the action on FOX6, we also want to highlight our soccer stars here at home.

Look Who Kicks!

What you can do:

We want you to upload a picture of you or your child showing their soccer spirit as part of our Look Who Kicks segments. It could be a picture from the pitch, maybe a fun moment in the stands at a soccer game, or share a snapshot of you in your soccer fan cave!

IMPORTANT: Make sure the picture you share is one you or someone you know snapped. Professional photos will not be accepted.

What's next:

Once the 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, check out Look Who Kicks every weekday morning during the 8 a.m. hour of FOX6 WakeUp News.