2026 Fairest of the Fairs; Kenosha County's Kaelie Billingsley crowned

The Brief Kaelie Billingsley, a 19-year-old from Kenosha County, was crowned the 2026 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs. Billingsley will travel to over 50 events this year to promote the state's fair industry, including serving as the official 2026 Wisconsin State Fair ambassador. A Pre-Vet student at UW-Platteville, Billingsley beat out 31 other contestants for the one-year promotional position.



Wisconsin State Fair officials introduced on Wednesday evening, Jan. 14, the 2026 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, a young woman from Kenosha County.

Fairest of the Fairs named

What we know:

Kaelie Billingsley, 19, was crowned Fairest of the Fairs at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in Wisconsin Dells. A group of 32 county and district Fairest of the Fairs vied for this highly sought after role.

A news release says the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program was created 60 years ago to choose an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs. Representing 74 county, district, and state Fairs in Wisconsin, the association’s mission is to provide innovative programming and resources to its members to enhance and support the vitality of the Fair industry and communities they serve.

Each year, the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs travels extensively throughout the state, promoting the educational, agricultural, social, cultural, and commercial benefits and opportunities available at Wisconsin’s vital Fairs.

About Kaelie

The backstory:

Billingsley will serve a one-year term through the 2027 Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention and during her tenure will attend more than 50 Fairs and events throughout the state, interacting with the media, creating content to share online and engaging in meaningful conversations to promote the importance of Wisconsin’s many Fairs.

A highlight of Billingsley’s duties will be serving as the official ambassador for the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair, which takes place August 6–16 in West Allis.

Kaelie is the daughter of Eric and Shelly Billingsley of Bristol. She is currently earning a degree in Animal Science with an emphasis on Pre-Veterinary Medicine from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Kaelie also works on the campus farm in the beef cattle and equipment management division. After graduating with a doctorate in veterinary medicine, she hopes to open her own veterinary clinic.

Individuals interested in competing in future Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs contests should contact their county or district Fair board for more information or visit WiFairs.com.