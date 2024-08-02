2025 WI State Park vehicle admission sticker design winner announced

article

The Wisconsin DNR announced on Friday, Aug. 2 the winner of the 2025 state park and forest annual vehicle admission sticker design contest. It is Evan Strand, a junior at Rice Lake High School.

A news release says Strand’s submission captures the essence of a night spent camping under the stars. His linear design features the warm glow of a campfire as it illuminates an evergreen tree on a clear night. His winning design will be printed on state park and forest vehicle admission stickers and displayed on more than 500,000 vehicles.

The second-place winner is Jehiel Josh De los Santos, also of Rice Lake High School, and the third-place recipient is Joe Bellante of Catholic Central High School. You can view all the design contest winners for 2025.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received more than 150 entries from Wisconsin high school students for the 2025 State Park Sticker Contest. Many submissions depicted scenes of favorite outdoor recreation activities including camping, hiking, bicycling, paddling and climbing.

Learn more about purchasing a state park and forest vehicle admission sticker for 2024. The 2025 editions will be on sale later this year.